Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Awarded New York State Cybersecurity Legal Services Contract Through 2030

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig to provide cybersecurity services to State agencies, municipalities, school districts, and other state-contracting entities.

- Craig Besnoy, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & LudwigWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a veteran-owned law firm with offices nationwide, announces its selection as one of five law firms awarded the New York State Office of General Services ("OGS") Cybersecurity Legal Services (Statewide) Contract (Award #23331). This contract enables Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig to provide cybersecurity legal services to New York State agencies, municipalities, school districts, and other state-contracting entities ("Authorized Users") through January 5, 2030."DBL is proud to support New York State's efforts to enhance cybersecurity for all its stakeholders," said Craig Besnoy , Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. "With decades of experience addressing cybersecurity challenges for federal and state governments, DBL is focused on building resilience against cyber threats and managing crises to protect critical systems and data.”Aaron Jackson , Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, added, "DBL is incredibly honored to be awarded this important contract with the State of New York. We are excited to begin this long-term teaming opportunity and look forward to providing exceptional legal service to the agencies, municipalities, and people of New York for years to come.”As an OGS centralized contract awardee, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig can provide comprehensive cybersecurity legal services to New York State Authorized Users, including incident preparedness planning, data protection policy development, and incident response guidance. The award also enables Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig to advise on contracts and disputes with third-party vendors related to cybersecurity, cyber resiliency, and privacy matters.Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig's Data Security and Compliance practice combines decades of military and government security experience with extensive legal experience. The attorneys not only have vast experience supporting cybersecurity matters in corporate and law firm settings, but they have also served on the battlefield, in the Pentagon crisis action center, within inter-agency operations, inside the intelligence community, and across the world teaming with key international leaders to plan and execute cyber and emergency response actions, ensure information and asset protection and resolve contract claims and disputes. DBL effortlessly deploys cross-disciplinary expertise to provide clients unmatched depth and breadth including, but not limited to, identifying legal and business risk issues, building cohesive teams, establishing efficient and effective communication processes, and most importantly, calmly executing during high-tempo and high-stress situations in local, state, federal, and international public and private environments. DBL's team is adept at collaborating with government officials, advising senior government executives, adeptly leading critical risk management, necessary cyber compliance, cross-functional and cross-agency policy/procedure development, and table-top exercises and training events to provide full preparedness & resiliency, and the implementation of best practices to help mitigate risk before, during and after a cyber event.###About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. With a team of attorneys including former military officers, federal officials, and industry leaders, the firm serves clients ranging from government entities to Fortune 500 companies. The firm is consistently recognized for its legal work in intellectual property, government contracts law, and cybersecurity. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we can assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing ....

