Russian Vodka Has Been Removed From Shelves In Canada And Michigan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) American and Canadian businesses are showing their support for Ukraine, removing Russian vodka from shelves at bars and liquor stores.

After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Russia unleashed a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east, and south on Thursday, in an attack that threatened to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

Jacob Liquor Exchange, in Wichita, Kansas, has removed all vodkas that are either Russian or have any ties to Russia from shelves. In a phone call, the store's manager confirmed the decision, saying the extra space would go to promoting Ukrainian vodka.

Canadian liquor stores are removing Russian vodka and other Russian-made alcoholic beverages from their shelves in an act of condemnation over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

In Ontario alone, all products produced in Russia will be removed from 679 stores.

A bar in Michigan has taken a similar path toward voicing support for Ukraine. In a post on Facebook.

