Karzai Calls For Reopening Schools And Universities For Afghan Girls On International Day Of Education

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai emphasized the vital role of education in ensuring Afghanistan's prosperity and growth. In a statement marking International Education Day, he said,“Afghanistan can only achieve independence from foreign dependency and reclaim its rightful place in the global community through education.”

Karzai expressed hope that and universities would reopen for Afghan girls as soon as possible. He stressed that education is a fundamental pillar for the country's development and called for an end to restrictions on girls' education.

Meanwhile, Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, urged the global community to remember the millions of Afghan women and girls denied education on International Education Day. He called the Taliban's education ban a severe human rights violation and emphasized that it must end.

Bennett highlighted that Afghanistan is the only country where girls are barred from attending school. He described this as a tragedy for the nation's future, urging the Taliban to lift the ban and restore Afghan girls' right to education.

UNAMA also issued a statement marking International Education Day, calling the ban on girls' education a disaster for Afghanistan's development. The agency urged the Taliban to reopen schools and ensure equal access to education for all, emphasizing its importance for the country's progress.

Karzai's statement reinforced the sentiment that education is the key to Afghanistan's self-reliance and integration into the global community. He called for immediate action to prioritize the reopening of educational institutions for girls, stressing that a nation cannot thrive by sidelining half its population.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram