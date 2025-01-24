Pierre's TT Restaurant Announces Limited-Edition Black Truffle Menu At Intercontinental Dubai Festival City

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) This January, InterContinental Dubai Festival City unveils a masterpiece with the limited-edition Black Truffle Menu at Pierre's TT. Available from January 21st to 0Gagnaire in collaboration with Chef de Cuisine Mathieu Balbino. Dinner service is available from 6:30 PM to 11 PM, excluding Sundays.

The menu is a celebration of French culinary artistry, featuring dishes that balance innovation and tradition while showcasing the exquisite aroma and richness of black truffles. Among the highlights are the Salsify Tart with Roasted Sunchokes, which combines delicate textures with the depth of Black Truffle Melanosporum, and the indulgent Tahitian Vanilla Soufflé, paired with crispy French toast and creamy vanilla ice cream. Each dish is thoughtfully created to offer a memorable dining experience for truffle aficionados and gourmands alike.

Speaking about this culinary showcase, Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City, stated:"The Black Truffle Menu at Pierre's TT is a true celebration of fine dining. Chef Pierre Gagnaire's expertise, paired with the unparalleled flavor of Black Truffle Melanosporum, offers guests an extraordinary experience that transcends the ordinary. This exclusive menu is a must-try for gourmands and food enthusiasts alike." This exclusive menu is available for a limited time only. Reservations are highly recommended to ensure a seat at this exceptional culinary showcase.





About Chef Pierre Gagnaire:

Pierre Gagnaire, the celebrated three-Michelin-starred chef, stands as a luminary in the world of haute cuisine. Renowned for his avant-garde approach, Chef Gagnaire seamlessly marries tradition with innovation, crafting culinary masterpieces that push boundaries while honouring the essence of French gastronomy.

With an illustrious career spanning decades, Chef Gagnaire has redefined the art of fine dining. His flagship restaurant on Rue Balzac in Paris is a beacon of culinary excellence, consistently celebrated as one of the world's finest dining establishments. Beyond Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai, London, Seoul his global ventures-including Pierre's TT at InterContinental Dubai Festival City-embody his vision of culinary artistry, offering diners a taste of his signature flair and passion.

Chef Gagnaire's philosophy revolves around emotional cuisine-where each dish tells a story, engaging the senses and sparking connection. His ability to transform the finest seasonal ingredients into works of art reflects his unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

In Dubai, Chef Gagnaire continues to inspire gastronomes with his unique creations, bringing the sophistication and elegance of French cuisine to an international audience. His legacy as a trailblazer in the culinary world ensures every dining experience is an unforgettable journey of taste, creativity, and emotion.

About IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City:

Taking prime location within one of Dubai's most exciting retail, leisure and entertainment destinations, Dubai Festival City is only minutes from Dubai International Airport, the major commercial hubs of Dubai and connecting roads to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and beyond.

The IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City sit on the water's edge of the historic Dubai Creek and are just a stones-throw away from the unique city attractions including the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame, allowing visitors to benefit from the best of both worlds, old and new.

Encompassing the InterContinental (508 rooms), InterContinental Residence Suites (341 rooms), Crowne Plaza (316 rooms), and Holiday Inn & Suites (496 rooms), along with almost 15,000 sq.m of diverse event space, Dubai Festival City is the perfect destination for anyone spending time in Dubai. Events by InterContinental Dubai Festival City offers a comprehensive array of venues, including a 7,200 sq.m pillarless facility at Festival Arena, ideal for conventions, exhibitions, and concerts for up to 9,000 people. The 5,000 sq.m Event Centre, featuring stunning waterfront views of historic Dubai Creek and the iconic city skyline, boasts ballrooms, meeting rooms, and a promenade perfect for gatherings. Additionally, the 1,150 sq.m venue at Holiday Inn & Suites provides options to suit various event budgets, ensuring an all-encompassing solution for every occasion. Complemented by 14 restaurants and bars, this exceptional destination is perfect for business and leisure visitors alike.



