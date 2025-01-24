PASSCO COMPANIES PROMOTES ALAN CLIFTON TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As Chief Operating Officer, Clifton will oversee operational excellence and efficiency, resource management, and cross-functional collaboration. His focus will be on driving organizational success by ensuring alignment across all departments and supporting each group leader in the execution of their team's business plans. Working closely with Passco's President, Clifton will implement strategic enhancements to optimize internal processes and deliver exceptional results for the company while fostering job satisfaction and achievement among employees.

"Alan's leadership and deep expertise have been instrumental in Passco's growth and evolution over the past two and a half decades," said Larry Sullivan, President of Passco Companies. "His ability to align operational strategies with our company's vision has made a significant impact, and we are confident he will continue to drive Passco's success as Chief Operating Officer."

Throughout his distinguished career, Clifton has held leadership roles, including serving as Group President of BayHarbor Management Services, Founding Partner of Service Plus Financial, and General Manager for Orange and San Diego Counties for CarrAmerica Realty, a multi-billion-dollar NYSE-traded national REIT. His extensive experience in real estate management, operations, and finance has positioned him as a trusted leader in the industry.

Clifton holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He is a Certified Property Manager (CPM®) and a licensed California Real Estate Salesperson. Additionally, he has been actively involved in numerous professional organizations, including the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), where he served as the Western Division Operations Chairman, the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), the Commercial Real Estate Development Association (NAIOP), and the Mortgage Banker Association (MBA). Clifton has also served on the boards of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA).

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer and continue to contribute to Passco's growth and success," said Clifton. "Our team is unparalleled in talent and dedication, and I look forward to further strengthening our operations to support both individual and company-wide achievements."

About Passco Companies

Founded in 1998, Passco Companies is a premier real estate investment firm specializing in Class A multifamily properties. With a portfolio exceeding $3.9 billion in assets under management, Passco operates in over 20 states and offers best-in-class real estate investment opportunities.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Passco is actively growing its portfolio in primary and secondary markets throughout the United States.

