Many People Ignorant Of Manipur Ethnic Crisis, Says CM Biren Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Jan 24 (IANS) Manipur Chief N. Biren Singh on Friday said that many people are still unaware of the root cause of the present unprecedented ethnic crisis in the state.

Addressing a function in Imphal, the Chief Minister said that the many people were often carried away by emotions and he expressed hopefulness that through the medium of 'Shumang Leela' (Meitei traditional form of theatre), the public could be made aware of the core issues of the present ethnic crisis.

Biren Singh further recalled the role played by 'Shumang Leela' artistes during the pandemic by creating mass awareness.

He continued that people were earlier reluctant to vaccinate themselves. During that time, he consulted popular artists for organising street plays to create awareness on the importance of vaccination, he added.

The Chief Minister attended the award presentation of 21st Shumang Leela Ningtham Kumhei, 2024-2025 and presentation of "3rd May" (Shumang Leela Play) held at Th. Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen, in Imphal.

The programme was organised by the Manipur State Shumang Leela Council.

Biren Singh appreciated the contributions made by artistes to the society during these difficult times in the state.

The Chief Minister maintained that the state government had always been providing support to artistes of the state.

He said that renowned theatre personality Padma Shri Ratan Thiyam was honoured with the Life Time Achievement Award acknowledging his contribution in the field of art and culture during the 54th Statehood Day celebration on January 21.

Biren Singh said that the government had already allocated an amount of around Rs 2.5 crore for the upgradation of the Th. Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen to the modern standard.

Ratan Thiyam, a celebrated Indian playwright and theatre director, praised the government for taking welfare initiatives to support the artists of the state.

The tourism sector of the state would play a crucial role in the process of cultural integration to showcase unity in diversity, he said.

During the function, the Chief Minister presented awards to Okram Kunjo, Nabadwip Ningthouja, K. Devan Sharma, Thokchom Ramani Devi,Purnimashi Leima,Keisham Tomba Meitei, Khunjamayum Dhakeshwar, James Heikrujam, AyekpamInakhunba among others.