From Innovation To Production Of New US Defense Systems

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US faces growing global competition in major defense technologies at all levels of deployment. In response, the US Department of Defense will launch new programs to improve the competitive scope and quality of American defense systems.

The success of such programs will be measured by superior innovation accomplished at great speed to outmatch the competition. Toward that end, sophisticated resources making hardware systems are of particular importance.

There is rarely a shortage of creative ideas; it's delivering superior systems within budget that is the challenge. Working within the stringent technological and financial constraints of such programs requires skillful blending of many resources.

And the end results must be sophisticated systems capable of operating across a broad range of environments.

It has, of course, been done before. One prime example is the highly successful NASA Apollo program that landed the first men on the moon. President John Kennedy started the program in response to the Soviet Union's then-leading satellite technology.

Success derived from an enormous array of talent. And there were no shortcuts. The Apollo program succeeded due to many collaborative programs linking creative research and outstanding industrial development and production.