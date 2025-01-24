Drones Strike Microelectronics Plant In Bryansk Again CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drones have once again targeted the Kremniy in Russia's Bryansk, which manufactures microelectronics for Russian missile systems and drones.

Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, reported this on Telegram , as per Ukrinform.

According to Kovalenko, the plant produces microelectronics for missile systems, including: the Pantsir surface-to-air missile systems, Iskander ballistic missiles, radar systems, electronic warfare equipment, and unmanned aerial (UAVs).

Kovalenko emphasized that this is at least the third attack by unidentified drones on the Kremniy plant.

As reported by Ukrinform, in late December 2024, the ATESH resistance group claimed responsibility for reconnaissance operations at the Kremniy EL plant in Bryansk.