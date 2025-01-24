LG ELECTRONICS RECOGNIZED WITH OVER 100 AWARDS AND ACCOLADES AT CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LG's latest innovation in TV, the LG OLED evo G5 was also honored by CNET Group with its "Best of CES" honor in the display category. As the official partner of the Consumer Association (CTA), the award is considered the official award program for CES.

LG Media Solutions' portfolio has earned a series of Best of CES 2025 awards in prolific tech-publications such as Tom's Guide, PCMag, The Verge and more. Highlights include: the MyView Touch&Move (32U889SA) earning Best of CES 2025 from TechRadar, recognized for its exceptional versatility and user experience. The LG StanbyME 2 was honored as the "Best sequel" by The Verge, celebrating its cutting-edge design and unique functionality. Mashable named the LG G5 OLED evo TV as one of the Best of CES 2025, praising its groundbreaking picture quality and immersive viewing experience. Additionally, USA Today included the LG SIGNATURE OLED T in its 50 Top Picks for CES 2025.

Developed in collaboration with multi-platinum musician and tech entrepreneur i, the LG xboom Grab speaker took home an Editor's Choice award in the Audio & Video Category of Techlicicious' CES 2025 lineup. Combining i's visionary approach to music with LG's leading audio expertise, the xboom Grab produces exceptional sound quality in a sleek, portable design. The "xboom by i" audio products deliver high-impact sound and bold aesthetics, making it a game-changer in the world of portable audio.

LG Home Solutions has garnered widespread recognition at CES 2025 for its innovative products, with several standout awards highlighting its cutting-edge designs and functionality. Mashable's CES 2025 Highlights: What We've Seen So Far accolade went to the LG AeroCatTower, celebrated for its sleek design and powerful air filtering capabilities. The LG Counter-Depth MAX Zero Clearance Refrigerator earned the TWICE Best of CES 2025 and TWICE CES Picks Award, lauded for its space-saving features and smart technology. 9to5Toys named the LG Indoor Gardening Appliance Best of CES 2025, acknowledging its advanced features that bring gardening into the home with ease and efficiency. Additionally, both Apartment Therapy and The New York Times selected the LG Signature Over-the-Range Microwave as a Best of CES 2025 pick, recognizing its premium design and intuitive features that elevate the kitchen experience.

LG's latest innovations have also received widespread recognition across top media outlets. Bloomberg , CBS News, Forbes, and the New York Post have lauded LG's groundbreaking products, further emphasizing the company's impact on consumer technology and design, praising their cutting-edge features and design.

Highlights from LG's over 100 awards and recognitions earned at CES 2025 include:

LG OLED evo G5 Highlights



CNET: Best in Show, All the Eye-Popping Tech That's Wowed Us at CES 2025, The 32 Gadgets and Ideas We Can't Stop Thinking About, Best of CES Winners

ZDNet: Best TVs of CES 2025, 24 most impressive products from CES 2025

Wired: 11 More of the Most Fun Things We've Seen at CES

Tom's Guide: Best of CES 2025, The 8 best TVs of CES 2025 Mashable: Best of CES 2025

LG StandbyME 2 Highlights



Mashable: CES 2025 highlights: What We've seen so far

USA Today: LG's StanbyMe 2 smart TV is a real head-turner

The Verge: The weirdest tech at CES 2025, The best stuff we've seen at CES so far, Best Sequel

PC World: Best of CES 2025, The 10 best monitors of CES 2025, Best Monitors of CES 2025 TechRadar: Best of CES 2025

LG UltraGear Bendable Gaming Monitor (45GX990A) Highlights



CTA: CES Best of Innovation Award; Gaming & eSports, CES Honoree; Gaming & eSports

TechRadar: Best of CES 2025

BGR: Best of CES 2025

9 to 5 Toys: Best of CES 2025 CNET: All the Eye-Popping Tech That's Wowed Us at CES 2025

LG AeroCatTower



Mashable: CES 2025 highlights: What We've seen so far, CES 2025: LG's aur-purifying cat tower is purrfect for pet owners

The Verge: The weirdest tech at CES 2025, The best stuff we've seen at CES so far

Robb Report: Best of CES 2025, The Best, Wildest, and Weirdest Things We Saw at CES This Year CNET: The 32 Gadgets and Ideas We Can't Stop Thinking About

LG Signature Smart Instaview Microwave



CNET: LG Built the Perfect Fancy Microwave for Social Media, CES 2025: 20 New Products and Ideas We're Obsessed With, Most Innovative New Products From CES 2025: Rollable Laptop, Solar Car, More, All the Eye-Popping Tech That's Wowed Us at CES 2025, The 32 Gadgets and Ideas We Can't Stop Thinking About

The New York Times: Best of CES 2025 The Kitchn: Best in show 2025

