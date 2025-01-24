Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Marathon Corp. (NYSE: MPC ) has declared a dividend of $0.91 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable March 10, 2025, to of record as of the close of business Feb. 19, 2025.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at .

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Finance and Investor Relations

Brian Worthington, Senior Director, Investor Relations

Alyx Teschel, Director, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED