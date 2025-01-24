Zimbabwe Bring New Faces For Multi-Format Series Against Ireland

(MENAFN- IANS) Harare, Jan 24 (IANS) Zimbabwe have unveiled their squads for the much-anticipated home series against Ireland, comprising a one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The series will take place in February 2025, offering fans a mix of formats and competitive cricket. Zimbabwe's Test squad sees the inclusion of two uncapped players, with 27-year-old leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa and 26-year-old batter Nicholas Welch earning their maiden call-ups to the longest format.

Nicholas Welch, who made his T20I debut against Namibia in October 2023, has impressed selectors with his potential and now gets a chance to showcase his skills in the whites. Meanwhile, Vincent Masekesa's addition highlights the selectors' faith in his ability to provide a fresh dimension to the bowling attack. The inclusion of these new players comes at the expense of Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers, who have been left out of the Test squad.

Myers, however, remains part of the T20I squad, reflecting the selectors' confidence in his abilities in the shortest format. Another significant boost for Zimbabwe is the return of veteran all-rounder Sean Williams, whose availability has been confirmed after recovering from a back issue that sidelined him during the Afghanistan series. His experience and versatility will be vital for Zimbabwe, especially in the Test format.

The ODI squad features a couple of changes, with Nyasha Mayavo and Wessly Madhevere replacing Dion Myers and Joylord Gumbie. Mayavo's wicketkeeping and Madhevere's all-round capabilities are expected to strengthen Zimbabwe's balance in the 50-over format. Dion Myers' omission from the ODI setup is offset by his retention in the T20I squad, where his aggressive style of play suits the demands of the shorter format.

In the T20I setup, Zimbabwe has opted for a streamlined squad by omitting Faraz Akram and Takudzwanashe Kaitano. The adjustments reflect the team's focus on a more dynamic and specialized squad for the shortest format, keeping in mind the high-stakes nature of T20 cricket.

The series begins with a one-off Test match at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, starting on February 6. The historic ground will set the stage for the first clash between the two sides in the longest format.

The focus will then shift to the ODIs, with matches scheduled for February 14, 16, and 18. These games will be held under the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League framework, making them crucial for both teams in terms of qualification stakes. Finally, the action-packed T20I series will commence on February 22, with back-to-back games on February 23 and the final match on February 25.

Test Squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams

ODI Squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

T20I Squad Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri