Inventhelp Inventor Develops Unique & Eye-Catching Bathroom Fixtures (MBQ-605)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create enchanting fixtures for the bathroom that could users to a soothing garden or spa retreat," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the VALENTINA PETRUCELLI IDEA. My design could provide positive and a tranquil experience."

The invention provides an effective way to create a warm, soothing bathroom filled with flowers. In doing so, it would surround members of the home with positive energy. It also could enhance the appearance of a bathroom. The invention features an attractive and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-605, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

