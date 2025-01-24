Facialworks Facial Bar Opens 5Th Location In Manhattan Beach, California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The growing facial bar and spa concept has opened at The Point in South Bay; additional expansion plans include Florida

- Meghan Gilboa, Master Esthetician and Facialworks co-founderMANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Facialworks , the original facial bar founded by Meghan and Jason Gilboa in 2013, has announced the opening of its newest spa, located at The Point in South Bay/Manhattan Beach , next door to Soulcycle. This is the 5th location in southern California for the expanding brand, which also operates its popular facial bars in Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Dana Point, and Irvine.The Manhattan Beach location will feature five facial bar chairs, two private treatment rooms and a skincare shop, where products from Facialworks' excslusive clean skincare line created by Meghan Gilboa, Master Esthetician and Facialworks co-founder, will be available for purchase.Gilboa began her career in medical esthetics and saw the need to make high-quality skincare affordable and accessible. The skincare line is ocean-inspired and botanical-infused, utilizing marine ingredients and extracts from plants, herbs and fruits.“I've seen firsthand how facials can transform not just your skin, but your confidence and well-being,” said Meghan Gilboa.“Our bar concept and the curated products we use brings professional skincare into an easy, accessible format. Whether you're new to facials or a regular, it's about making self-care simple and effective, with results you can see and feel.”Facialworks offers customers luxury facial services, through individual sessions or through its popular membership program. From now through February 28, Facialworks Manhattan Beach is offering a special Founders Membership package that includes complimentary services, gift cards and discounts on products.Treatments are customized to each guest's skin, using Facialworks' exclusive and professionally curated skincare product line. All facials are provided by licensed estheticians, who are trained and experienced in helping individuals with a variety of skin types and conditions.Since its inception, Facialworks has served over 100,000 individuals, and performs more than 10,000 facials annually. The growing service and retail brand plans to serve even more customers in 2025 with additional expansion plans in the works, including its first Florida location, scheduled to open in April in Boca Raton.Each facial begins with a complimentary drink of choice and a thorough consultation with an esthetician, to ensure a seamless experience. Every facial includes a thorough sonic cleanse, gentle enzyme or chemical exfoliation and a targeted mask that combines Facialworks massage techniques with Face Ice cryo wands. Each treatment concludes with a hyperbaric oxygen infusion of Facialworks' signature Love Ocean serum, which is packed with antioxidants that rejuvenate and hydrate the skin.Bar facial options include the CleanSea Facial ($89), Glo2 Facial ($139), and a Seasonal Facial ($95). Treatment room facials include the HydraFacial ($215), We Love Your Face Facial ($215), Derma Plane Facial ($215), Peel by PCA Skin ($215), a Seasonal Facial ($215) and The Works Facial ($365). Customers also have the option to add enhancements and upgrades, such as a Gua Sha Lymphatic Massage ($25), peptide infusion ($25), LED-light therapy ($50) and more.Facialworks Manhattan Beach is located at 820 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 108, El Segundo, CA, within The Point, a popular shopping and dining destination. For more information or to book an appointment, visit thefacialworks or call (949) 877-1911.About FacialworksInspired by the vitality of the ocean, Facialworks' treatments combine relaxation with visible results, featuring our exclusive CleanSea skincare line, crafted with nutrient-rich marine extracts and botanicals. Founded by esthetician Meghan Gilboa, Facialworks blends holistic and advanced techniques to promote healthy, glowing skin. Facialworks' expert estheticians deliver a soothing yet invigorating experience, leaving complexions balanced and radiant. Every treatment is designed to brighten, restore and refresh, offering both deep relaxation and proven results. To learn more, visit thefacialworks and follow on Instagram @facialworks.

