Interior Design Society ​Is Announcing Its VIP Designer Experience At KBIS

IDS' VIP Designer Experience at KBIS is hosted by Wendy Glaister and provides a world class education to IDS designers who are new to Kitchen & Bath Design.

IDS Designer Experience tour participants pose for a selfie at the KBIS 2023 event at the Las Vegas Center.

Celebrating the VIP Designer Experience Tour fun with IDS' Maddie Landers, NKBA Bill Darcy, IDS Jenny Cano and Tour Host Wendy Glaister.

IDS' Designer Experience is developed in partnership with the Interior Design Society's executive team and is produced by Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency and tour host Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors.

The Interior Design Society (IDS) is an independent national organization that celebrates 50 years as one of the country's largest design organizations dedicated to serving the residential interior design industry.

The 4th Edition if IDS' VIP Designer Experience is heading to Las Vegas for a multi-events program on Feb 2025 at Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

- IDS Executive Director, Jenny CanoLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Interior Design Society (IDS) ​is announcing details about the fourth edition of its VIP Designer Experience ​which ​is headed to Las Vegas with a multi-events program planned for the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) on Feb 25-27, 2025.IDS Executive Director, Jenny Cano shares;“IDS is thrilled to be bringing (50) designer members for our VIP Designer Experience to KBIS for our fourth year in a row. Through our tours we provide our members with additional resources, exciting brand discoveries and personalized introductions that propel their businesses forward. Each year we have even more designers who sign up and are looking forward to experiencing KBIS for the very first time.”Created in 2021 as a way to support the interior design community, IDS' VIP Designer Experience provides first-time attendees with the confidence on how to navigate one of the largest trade shows in our industry - like a pro. Personalized introductions to KBIS brands and community connection with fellow designers is an incredible way to uplift designers who are diving into Kitchen & Bath design. Their tours also deliver the added benefit of networking and learning alongside design professionals, and from tour hosts, who share first hand product knowledge, and insights on ​how they maintain their successful careers in the Kitchen & Bath and Interior Design industries.IDS Designer Experience will offer two tours on Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025 and will visit 8-10 exhibitors at each session. The first tour will kick off at 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and the afternoon tour will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm. Each tour will be limited to (25) designers per session. Tours are free to participate in for IDS designer members and KBIS Exhibitors can Apply Here before Brand applications close on January 31st at 11:59pm EST.Key points about the IDS' VIP Designer Experience:- Providing a world class education to IDS designers who are new to Kitchen & Bath Design.-Primarily intended for interior designers who are unfamiliar with or have attended KBIS before, offering them a free tour and comprehensive overview of the show, with critical tips for how to navigate (5) halls.-Each Guided tour is curated to offer prominent brands the chance to connect with the IDS network, and experienced tour hosts, lead participants through carefully selected booths to showcase key products, company benefits and to unlock new trends.-Exciting Brand discovery with personalized connections to its exhibitors.-Each tour experience aims to introduce designers to a wide range of brands and product categories including appliances, hard surfaces, speciality hardware, cabinets, fixtures and fittings, all within the kitchen and bath industry.-Partnership with KBIS, NKBA and Emerald Expo, is held in conjunction with IDS' VIP Designer Experience the KBIS, allowing tour guests free registration and access to the full range of exhibitors at the show.IDS' Designer Experience is developed in partnership with the Interior Design Society's executive team and is produced by Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency and tour host Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors. Designed for a one-of-a-kind VIP experience and offering priceless education at one of the industry's largest Kitchen & Bath events. With the success of IDS' Designer Experience tours at KBIS, tour host Wendy Glaister received the designation of Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick by Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine as the industry's“Connector.”“I am also grateful for the recognition that IDS has received and for what this opportunity brings to the design community. I am happy to be returning for this edition of IDS' VIP Designer Experience.” Tour Host Wendy Glaister, shared,“It's an honor to support IDS and to work alongside the IDS Executive team, Jenny and Maddie, and Serena Martin to create meaningful professional development experiences that deliver a first-class introduction into the world of Kitchen & Bath Design. As a member of both IDS & NKBA, I am so proud that our tour experience offers more than just product inspiration, we nurture and build new relationships that connect designers to K&B brands that support designers, which can take a lifetime to find.”Tour producer, Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency commented,“I feel so honored to continue to bring exciting synergy that connects IDS Designer Members and KBIS brands. While creating this year's VIP Designer Experience it has been thrilling that so designers signed up, we needed two tours!” Interested Designers can Sign Up Here before applications close on January 31st at 11:59pm EST.The Interior Design Society (IDS)The Interior Design Society (IDS) is an independent national organization. One of the country's largest design organizations dedicated to serving the residential interior design industry supporting more than 2,500 members. IDS embraces four core values including professionalism, community, influence and growth. The IDS National headquarters is located in High Point, NC, the world's home furnishings capital. Founded in 1973 by the National Home Furnishings Association (NHFA) to support interior designers based within furniture stores, the Interior Design Society has long since expanded its focus to provide support to professional interior design entrepreneurs nationwide.In 2024 IDS launched the IDS Foundation - a 501(c)3 branch of the organization that supports the future of our industry. The IDS Foundation is dedicated to enriching educational opportunities for IDS members, students, and industry partners by acquiring and distributing funds with purpose, impact, and the advancement of the design industry. To learn more about IDS, visit .###

