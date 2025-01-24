Jagan’S Close Aide Vijayasai Reddy Quits Politics

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 24 (IANS) In a significant development, YSR Party's (YSRCP) parliamentary party leader and party general secretary V. Vijayasai Reddy on Friday announced that he is retiring from politics.

While declaring that he will resign from Rajya Sabha membership on Saturday, Vijayasai Reddy made it clear that he is not joining any party.

Vijayasai Reddy, a close aide of YSRCP president and former chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and advisor to the YSR family, said that his decision is entirely personal.

“My resignation is not to attain any post/position, benefit, or monetary gain. This decision is entirely personal. There is no pressure, or coercion or undue influence on me. I will forever be indebted to the YS family, who has supported me for four decades and across three generations,” Vijayasai Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

“I will always be grateful to YS Jagan Garu for giving me the opportunity to serve as a Rajya Sabha member twice, and in particular to Bharatamma Garu, who helped me reach new heights in the political arena. I pray to God to bless Jagan Garu with good health, immense success, everlasting happiness and a bright future,” wrote Vijayasai Reddy, who became close to Jagan after the death of his father and former chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) in a helicopter crash in 2009.

“As the leader of the parliamentary party, floor leader in Rajya Sabha, and national general secretary of the YSRCP, I have worked tirelessly, with sincerity and without any compromise, for the benefit of the party and the state. I have served as a bridge between the Centre and the state to maintain the cordial relationship and get maximum benefits for the state,” said Vijayasai Reddy.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying their support over the past nine years gave him strength and recognition in the Telugu states.“I might have had political differences with TDP, but there are no personal issues with the Chandrababu Garu and his family. My friendship with Pawan Kalyan Garu is forever,” he said. Vijayasai Reddy, who began his career as a chartered accountant, revealed that in future his focus will be on agriculture.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of my state, my friends, colleagues, party workers, and everyone who has supported me throughout my long political journey. I am grateful to each one of you,” he added. Vijayasai Reddy, who had been close to YSR family since the 1980s and became a key aide of Jagan after YSR's death, was named as accused number two by the CBI in cases of disproportionate assets registered against Jagan in 2012.

Considered a clever strategist in YSRCP circles, he emerged as a key leader after YSRCP stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. As the YSRCP parliamentary party leader, he played a crucial role in securing the support of the BJP-led NDA for the state and the party. He contested unsuccessfully for Lok Sabha from Nellore constituency last year. This is the latest in a series of setbacks for YSRCP since losing power last year. Vijayasai Reddy is the fourth Rajya Sabha MP to quit the party.