Inventhelp Inventor Develops Combination Skateboard/Scooter Vehicle (LOS-267)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to combine the best parts of a scooter with a skateboard into one new personal vehicle," said an inventor, from West Hollywood, Calif., "so I invented the E-ScootBoard. My design offers a safe and stable form of personal transportation, and it could provide added fun for users."

The patent-pending invention provides a small electric vehicle combining features of a skateboard and scooter. In doing so, it offers a unique means of personal transport. As a result, it provides added support, stability, and safety. It also increases fun and entertainment. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for individuals ages 13 and older. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-267, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED