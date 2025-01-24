'Bengaluru Is Closed For...': Post On X Sparks Row Netizens Says, 'Britishers Would Be Smiling Now'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In recent times, Bengaluru has gained fame for not-so-good reasons. Be its traffic woes or a brawl with auto-rickshaw drivers, incidents have garnered the nationwide attention. But in a latest, a social post is raising people's eyebrows as it claimed, "Bengaluru is closed for north India and neighbouring states who don't want to learn Kannada."

The post has sparked a heated debate and reignited the Kannada language row on social media. Though Bengaluru is home to multi-cultural people, with people from all across India coming to work in the IT sector, some advocates suggest people learn the language 'Kannada'.

Suggesting that people who don't respect the local language and culture should avoid Bengaluru , an X user wrote,“Bengaluru is closed for north India and neighbouring states who doesn't want to learn Kannada. They don't need Bengaluru when they can't respect language and culture.”

Ever since the post appeared on social media , it had garnered almost 80k views and hundreds of comments.

One wrote, "Why are northies so dumb ! If you don't want to learn Kannada better don't come to Kannada city Bengaluru."

Another wrote, "I agree with your point, but the government should make this mandatory before allowing immigration to Bangalore. Mob justice is never a good solution."

"Areey waah. Someone just posted a message in English saying one region of India is closed to people from other regions of India who don't want to learn Kannada. Reading this post, Britishers would be smiling now," a third commented.

A fourth said, "Today Banglore is there because of other state hard working people who put all efforts to develop this city, don't forget that and once everything is there you want others to leave, shame on kannada people and the govt of Karnataka who supports sitting blindly."