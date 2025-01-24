(MENAFN- AzerNews) New details emerge in AZAL crash investigation, Azernews reports, citing local outlets.

Significant developments have emerged in the investigation of the Azerbaijan (AZAL) plane crash. Sources reveal that the aircraft was shot down by a Pantsir S-1 air defense system transferred to Russia from Syria, and electronic warfare (EW) tactics allegedly disrupted the plane's control system, contributing to the tragedy.

Investigators have reportedly identified the individual responsible for the missile launch and the official who issued the order. While the names and ranks remain undisclosed, the local media outlets have indicated they will be revealed in due time.

In an open challenge to Kremlin officials, the local media outlets accused Moscow of concealing critical information and failing to take responsibility. The report highlighted Azerbaijan's contrasting conduct in past incidents, such as the accidental downing of a Russian helicopter in 2020 and the deaths of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, where Azerbaijan publicly apologized and addressed the consequences.

The article warned that if Russia continues to obscure the investigation's findings, Azerbaijan may escalate the issue to international legal forums. Such an outcome could significantly impact Azerbaijani-Russian relations, further straining ties at a time when Russia's international reputation is already under scrutiny.