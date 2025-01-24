New Details Emerge In AZAL Crash Investigation
New details emerge in AZAL crash investigation,
Azernews reports, citing local media outlets.
Significant developments have emerged in the investigation of
the Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) plane crash. Sources reveal that the
aircraft was shot down by a Pantsir S-1 air defense system
transferred to Russia from Syria, and electronic warfare (EW)
tactics allegedly disrupted the plane's control system,
contributing to the tragedy.
Investigators have reportedly identified the individual
responsible for the missile launch and the official who issued the
order. While the names and ranks remain undisclosed, the local
media outlets have indicated they will be revealed in due time.
In an open challenge to Kremlin officials, the local media
outlets accused Moscow of concealing critical information and
failing to take responsibility. The report highlighted Azerbaijan's
contrasting conduct in past incidents, such as the accidental
downing of a Russian helicopter in 2020 and the deaths of Russian
peacekeepers in Karabakh, where Azerbaijan publicly apologized and
addressed the consequences.
The article warned that if Russia continues to obscure the
investigation's findings, Azerbaijan may escalate the issue to
international legal forums. Such an outcome could significantly
impact Azerbaijani-Russian relations, further straining ties at a
time when Russia's international reputation is already under
scrutiny.
