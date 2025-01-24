FUSION CAPITAL PARTNERS ACQUIRES TAVORON

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tavoron

- Nicholas MartinoEAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fusion Capital Partners (“Fusion”), a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on building leading engineered products and essential services businesses for industrial and commercial markets, today announced it has acquired Tavoron , a recognized leader in industrial automation components, systems and services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Tavoron, comprised of multiple operating companies across the U.S. and Canada, specializes in innovative electrical and air automation components, robotic systems and compressed air technologies. The company's solutions and services are designed to optimize manufacturing processes, improve production quality and enhance workplace safety, helping customers automate complex and repetitive tasks to increase efficiency.“Tavoron offers a comprehensive range of components and solutions that empower customers to improve operational efficiency, simplify procurement, enhance visibility and reduce downtime caused by labor shortages,” said Jeff Chaney, Principal of Fusion.“With strong demand for automation across multiple industries, Tavoron is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends given their broad product offering and specialized expertise.”Jason Cowett, Managing Partner of Fusion, also remarked,“Tavoron's strong leadership team, along with their clear strategic vision and commitment to customer success, aligns perfectly with our values at Fusion. Their focus on delivering exceptional value and pursuing ambitious growth initiatives is exactly the kind of partnership we seek as we analyze investment opportunities. We look forward to working alongside Tavoron's management to help drive the company's growth into a market leader, as they continue to expand and invest in cutting-edge technologies to better serve their growing customer base.”Nicholas Martino, CEO of Tavoron, commented,“Our partnership with Fusion is a significant milestone for Tavoron and highlights the value of our advanced automation technology in streamlining production for our customers. Fusion's deep sector expertise, operational support, and extensive network will enable us to expand our capabilities and accelerate our growth both organically and through strategic add-on M&A.”Tavoron will continue to operate from its Eagan, MN headquarters and remain under the leadership of its current management team.About TavoronTavoron, a leader in manufacturing automation and industrial systems, delivers the most comprehensive range of automation solutions and services to increase efficiency, improve production quality and create safer work environments. Our innovative technologies, including electrical and air automation, robotic systems, and compressed air technology, paired with our collaborative business approach and commitment to customer satisfaction, positions us to deliver breakthrough technology solutions with lasting value to our customers. Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, and comprised of a diverse group of nine companies, Tavoron employs approximately 400 dedicated team members across the United States and Canada. To learn more about how we are Redefining the Possibilities of Automationfor a variety of industries, visit .About Fusion Capital PartnersFusion Capital Partners is a Santa Monica-based private equity firm pursuing control-oriented investments in engineered products and essential services businesses across the commercial and industrial markets of North America. As a growth and relationship-driven firm, Fusion is focused on building market-leading companies by driving value creation through both organic initiatives and strategic M&A, increasing both the scale and operational excellence of its partner companies. For additional information, please visit .

Christie Koester

Tavoron

+1 651.994.7328

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.