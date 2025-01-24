First Look, Title Of Vijay’S Last Film #Thalapathy69 To Be Released On Republic Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) The first look and title of director H Vinoth's upcoming film, featuring Tamil Vijay in the lead, will be released on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day, its makers announced on Friday.

.KVN productions, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

“Update oda vandhurkom (We have come with an update) 69% completed. #Thalapathy69FirstLookOnJan26,” the production house tweeted.

The news has thrilled fans of Vijay, who are hoping that he will reconsider his decision to completely quit cinema after the film.

It may be recalled that Vijay has announced this film, which is being tentatively referred to as #Thalapathy69, as his last film as he will be turning a full-time politician after that.

The film, which will feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead, will also have Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju, director Gautham Vasudev Menon, actress Priyamani, and actor Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Anirudh is scoring the music for this film. #Thalapathy69 is expected to shatter box office records as expectations have sky-rocketed for the film given the fact that this will officially be Vijay's last film.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the makers of the film, among other things, are considering the possibility of releasing the film in either October this year or for Pongal next year.

Meanwhile, certain sections believe the film could be the Tamil remake of the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. This is because Tamil actor VTV Ganesh, during the promotions of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, had said that Vijay, impressed with 'Bhagavanth Kesari', had approached director Anil Ravipudi to remake it in Tamil but that Anil had declined the offer. However, there has been no confirmation from the makers of #Thalapathy69 regarding this claim.