Animal Feed Market From 2025 To 2034: Projections Show US$ 1,246.43 Billion With A Remarkable 7.5% CAGR

Animal Feed Market

The elevated demand for animal-procured food such as meat, dairy, and eggs are driving the demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Our animal feed market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.According to Polaris Market Research's study, the animal feed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the estimated period. The market value is expected to grow from USD 557.67 billion in 2024 to USD 1,246.43 billion by 2034.Market Introduction:Animal husbandry is a massive industry and the animals that are nurtured are looked after in the best feasible way. So as to sanction that the optimum advantage can be procured by them, they are required to be kept nourished and robust. This is obtained with the usage of animal feeds, which usually indicates that the food is provided to the animals instead of what they herbage on by themselves.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=Ein&utm_medium=Ein&utm_campaign=Ein&utm_id=01Traditional feed is utilized to indicate food fragments as detected in every house, and the by-products are acquired from industries connected to food processing. Growing concentration on animal health and nourishment push the animal feed market demand.Market Drivers and Opportunities:Escalating Disposable Income: Escalating disposable income, altering lifestyles, and growing consciousness regarding health and nutrition have caused an escalated demand for elevated standard meat and meat-dependent commodities, which is boosting the demand for animal feed market growth.Growing Population: With the surging worldwide population, there is a growing demand for protein-abundant foods. This has caused a notable rise in livestock production, thus pushing the market growth.Surging Focus on Animal Health: The growing concentration on animal health and nutrition is a prominent revenue contributor. With the surging consumer consciousness, consumers are looking for commodities that are nutrient impenetrable liberated from antibiotics and alternate detrimental chemicals.Key Companies in Animal Feed Market:.Royal Agrifirm Group.Alltech.BRF.DaChan Food (Asia) Limited.De Heus Animal Nutrition.ForFarmers.Guangdong HAID Group Co., Ltd..Kent Nutrition Group.New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd..Smithfield Foods, Inc.Purina Animal Nutrition LLC..Tyson Foods, Inc..Evonik Industries AG.BASF SERequest for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=Ein&utm_medium=Ein&utm_campaign=Ein&utm_id=01Segmental Analysis:.The animal feed market segmentation is based on type, livestock, form, composition, and region..Based on type analysis, the amino acids segment held the largest market share. This is due to them playing a significant role in prohibiting nail and skin problems in animals..Based on livestock analysis, the poultry segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the surging population, which is causing a notable rise in poultry farms and the aggregate of poultry feed generated.Regional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the animal feed market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the growing demand for meat and dairy commodities.North America: North America is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's notable rise in meat intake across North America and the application of strict directives fuels the regional market expansion.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=Ein&utm_medium=Ein&utm_campaign=Ein&utm_id=01FAQs:How much is the animal feed market?The market size was valued at USD 557.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 1,246.43 billion by 2034.What are the quantitative units covered in the animal feed market?The quantitative units covered in the market are revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034.Which region held the largest market share?Asia Pacific accounted for the largest region-wise market share in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2034.Browse More Research Reports:Beef Jerky Market:Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market:Rice Husk Ash Market:Bread Improvers Market:Food Preservatives Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 