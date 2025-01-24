Azerbaijani Cultural Center, Uzbek Newspapers To Carry Out Joint Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Director of the Azerbaijan Culture Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan Akif Marifli has met with the member of the Uzbekistan Supreme Assembly Senate and the editor-in-chief of the "Ishonch" and "Ishonch-Doverie" newspapers Husan Ermatov, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the sides emphasized that the cooperation between the entities of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan contributes significantly to strengthening the cultural, historical, and political ties between the two countries.

Marifli specifically highlighted that the sincere and strategic relations established between our heads of state have created an environment for deepening cooperation in this field and for implementing new initiatives.

Issues regarding strengthening relations and developing partnerships in information exchange between media organizations of the two countries were also discussed at the meeting, The sides touched upon such issues as exchanging information in various fields, preparing special reports to closely introduce the history and culture of both nations, and the importance of disseminating materials in the Azerbaijani language on Uzbek media platforms and in the Uzbek language on Azerbaijani media platforms, as well as organizing joint media projects and sharing experiences.

The participants of the meeting exchanged information about their professional activities, discussed current aspects of journalism, and expressed interest in joint projects and initiatives.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached on the active implementation of joint projects aimed at strengthening professional ties and improving the quality of journalism between the Azerbaijan Culture Center and the "Ishonch" and "Ishonch-Doverie" newspapers.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the fields of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a number of projects, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.