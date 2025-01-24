Azerbaijani Cultural Center, Uzbek Newspapers To Carry Out Joint Projects
1/24/2025
Laman Ismayilova
Director of the Azerbaijan Culture Center named after Heydar
Aliyev in Uzbekistan Akif Marifli has met with the member of the
Uzbekistan Supreme Assembly Senate and the editor-in-chief of the
"Ishonch" and "Ishonch-Doverie" newspapers Husan Ermatov,
Azernews reports.
At the meeting, the sides emphasized that the cooperation
between the media entities of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan contributes
significantly to strengthening the cultural, historical, and
political ties between the two countries.
Marifli specifically highlighted that the sincere and strategic
relations established between our heads of state have created an
environment for deepening cooperation in this field and for
implementing new initiatives.
Issues regarding strengthening relations and developing
partnerships in information exchange between media organizations of
the two countries were also discussed at the meeting, The sides
touched upon such issues as exchanging information in various
fields, preparing special reports to closely introduce the history
and culture of both nations, and the importance of disseminating
materials in the Azerbaijani language on Uzbek media platforms and
in the Uzbek language on Azerbaijani media platforms, as well as
organizing joint media projects and sharing experiences.
The participants of the meeting exchanged information about
their professional activities, discussed current aspects of
journalism, and expressed interest in joint projects and
initiatives.
At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached on the
active implementation of joint projects aimed at strengthening
professional ties and improving the quality of journalism between
the Azerbaijan Culture Center and the "Ishonch" and
"Ishonch-Doverie" newspapers.
Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a
special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the fields of
culture, science, education, and tourism.
The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the
participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a
number of projects, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two
countries.
