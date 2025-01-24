United Arab Emirates (UAE) Strengthens Ties With Seychelles Through Generous Contributions To The 7Th December Disaster Fund And Medical Support

(MENAFN- APO Group)

During his recent participation at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, engaged in bilateral talks with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.



In a demonstration of the enduring friendship and partnership between the two nations, the UAE announced a donation of 1 million USD, making it a total of 2 million USD to the Seychelles' 7th December Disaster Fund. Additionally, the UAE pledged a substantial stock of medical equipment and supplies to bolster Seychelles' healthcare capacity.



On behalf of the people of Seychelles and in his personal capacity, President Ramkalawan expressed heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE for their unwavering support.



"This is yet another testament to the strong bonds of friendship and mutual respect that exist between our two nations," President Ramkalawan stated. "The generosity of the UAE will greatly assist our efforts to rebuild and recover while enhancing our healthcare infrastructure for the benefit of all Seychellois."



The Government and people of Seychelles deeply value this significant contribution, which will further solidify the already close ties between the two countries, built on trust, mutual cooperation, and shared goals for sustainable development.

