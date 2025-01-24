Path Finder Scheme, Redefining Education And Career Guidance, Inaugurated By Dr. Shashi Tharoor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ranni, a picturesque constituency in Kerala, has taken a pioneering step in redefining education and career guidance with the launch of the "Path Finder" scheme, an integral part of the ambitious "Ranni Knowledge Village" project. Inaugurated by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, MP, this initiative is set to empower students by equipping them with skills and knowledge to excel in the modern world.



The "Path Finder" scheme, envisioned by Ranni's forward-thinking MLA Pramod Narayan, focuses on guiding students from classes 10 to 12 toward promising career paths in cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, and digital marketing. It represents a bold step toward transforming Ranni into Kerala's premier knowledge hub over the next decade.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Dr. Tharoor lauded the initiative, calling it a milestone in educational innovation. "Kerala has long been a leader in education, and projects like 'Path Finder' reaffirm its commitment to staying ahead of the curve. This scheme, under the larger 'Ranni Knowledge Village' vision, can inspire similar efforts across the country," he remarked.



The "Path Finder" scheme brings together a team of experts, including industry leaders, bureaucrats, and entrepreneurs, to mentor students through workshops and interactive sessions. This hands-on guidance ensures that young minds in Ranni are not only exposed to emerging opportunities but are also well-prepared to pursue them.



MLA Pramod Narayan outlined his long-term vision for the project, stating, "Path Finder is the first step in our mission to transform Ranni into a hub of learning and innovation. This scheme is about giving our students the tools to dream big and achieve even bigger, making Ranni a beacon of progress for Kerala and the nation."



With its unique focus on career guidance and skill development, the "Path Finder" scheme is a shining example of how grassroots leadership can drive meaningful change. By bridging traditional education with modern industry demands, the initiative strengthens Kerala's reputation as a leader in education and positions Ranni as a model for the rest of the nation.



The "Ranni Knowledge Village" project, of which "Path Finder" is the first phase, promises to usher in an era of progress, making education a cornerstone of development in this forward-looking constituency.

