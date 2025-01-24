Slotsspot Research: How Online Casinos Save Millions With Artificial Intelligence -- 5 Key Methods

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Method 1: Modernizing Customer Support

By implementing AI in customer support, casinos can save up to 30-50% of the costs previously allocated for salaries and other expenses. For example, if an casino replaces 5 employees earning an average of $40,000 per year, it could lead to savings of up to $200,000.

These funds can then be redirected towards improvements, the introduction of new features, and attracting top AI developers, significantly enhancing service quality. Players receive instant responses, allowing them to quickly return to the game and enjoy the experience without delays.

Method 2: Optimizing Marketing

A large online casino spends around $5,000,000 annually on advertising. Personalizing marketing offers, analyzing player preferences, and optimizing marketing strategies with AI can yield savings of 25-50%. The total savings could range from $1,250,000 to $2,500,000.

The mounting competition demands innovative marketing strategies, and AI will serve as a key tool, enabling casinos to optimize costs while creating attractive offers for players, ensuring maximum profitability.

Method 3: Virtual Croupiers

Replacing live croupiers with digital counterparts allows casinos to achieve significant savings. In large online casinos, this change can lead to annual savings of up to $500,000.

Moreover, AI croupiers perform exceptionally well: they are unbiased, error-free, and available 24/7, ensuring a smooth gaming experience for players.

Method 4: Enhancing Security

The average downtime of an online platform due to DDoS attacks costs casinos between $50,000 and $200,000 per hour, while larger attacks can result in losses of $1-2 million per day. For instance, in 2020, a major online gambling operator faced a DDoS attack that caused a two-day outage and over $1 million in damage.

AI can reduce such threats by 50%, effectively safeguarding casinos from cyberattacks and fraud. This not only enhances security but also results in substantial savings, allowing for investments in improving customer experiences.

Method 5: Optimizing Game Offerings

The profitability of any casino directly relies on its players. When players leave, casinos lose money. Ineffective offers can lead to losses of approximately $100,000 annually.

AI optimizes game offerings and helps retain players on the platform, reducing losses and increasing overall profitability.

Summary of Potential Savings for Casinos

Total potential savings through AI implementation:



Modernizing customer support: $200,000

Optimizing marketing: $1,800,000 (on average)

Virtual croupiers: $500,000

Enhanced security: $300,000 (on average) Optimizing game offerings: $100,000

By integrating AI, a large casino can save up to $2,900,000 annually.

Conclusion

The research indicates that incorporating AI allows casinos to save millions of dollars. Optimizing gaming processes, effective marketing, and enhanced security form the foundation of these savings. The findings highlight the urgent need for further modernization in the industry through AI integration, paving the way for a profitable and efficient future.

