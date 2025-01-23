Ludhiana's 3000 Sewing Machine Mfg MSME Units Face Technological Obsolescence

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ludhiana, Jan 23 (KNN) Ludhiana, once hailed as the sewing machine capital of India, is watching its decades-old legacy slowly unravel.

The city's manufacturers, known for crafting the iconic black sewing machines, are struggling to keep pace with global demands and shifting consumer preferences.

At its peak, the boasted over 3,000 units, supplying machines to domestic and international markets. Today, that number has dwindled to approximately 1,800, a stark reminder of the challenges facing this sector.

Demand for traditional sewing machines, priced between Rs 1,800 and Rs 3,000, remains stable in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

However, these machines are becoming increasingly obsolete as international markets seek more advanced, automated models.

Ludhiana's inability to innovate has left the industry trailing behind global competitors like China, which now commands 74 percent of the global sewing machine market.

The story of Harbhajan Lal, a veteran manufacturer from Dabha Road, encapsulates the industry's struggles. Having crafted black sewing machines since the 1960s, Lal has witnessed a steady decline in profits, particularly over the last decade.“Our profits have declined by as much as 70 percent,” he shared.

The lack of government support is a recurring concern among industry leaders.“The government has done little to support research and development in the sector,” said Jagbir Singh Sokhi, Chairman of the Sewing Machine Industry Association.

Ludhiana's sewing machine sector was once poised for a transformation into an innovative industrial hub. A Cluster Development Program, envisioned two decades ago, remains stuck due to bureaucratic delays.

Despite land and financial contributions from a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), the state and central funds essential for the project were never released.

Adding to the woes is a surge in sewing machine imports, which have ballooned from Rs 500 crore to Rs 15,000 crore. Sokhi pointed out the economic toll, calling for immediate intervention.

“The government should invest in modernising the domestic industry and capitalise on the burgeoning global market,” he urged.

For Ludhiana's sewing machine industry, survival hinges on innovation, robust policy support, and removing bureaucratic roadblocks. Without these, a once-proud legacy may soon be relegated to history.

