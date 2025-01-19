Weaving Celebration Of Fortunes Comes To Life At Pacific Place And Starstreet Precinct Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Garden of Woven Delights



Location: Garden Court, Level LG1, Pacific Place

Step into a vibrant and enchanting garden, where woven elements come to life among the blossoms and glowing lanterns, including a stunning giant lantern over nine metres tall. The lantern is adorned with eight intricate knots, such as the Knot of Infinity , representing fortune and success, and the Knot of Prosperity , symbolising abundant wealth and endless opportunities. Inspired by Tang Dynasty palace lanterns, Zoe Siu has skillfully blended techniques from both East and West, incorporating survival knots and macramé alongside traditional Chinese knotting to create a contemporary touch. These designs not only showcase Zoe Siu's mastery of knotting but also infuse the display with rich cultural significance. Exquisite patterns and textures intertwine throughout the exhibit, enhanced by beautifully crafted woven hangings that invite shoppers to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere. Adding to the charm are floor lamps surrounded by floral arrangements. Featuring delicately handwoven tops designed by Zoe Siu, the lamps cast a warm, artful glow over this magical weaving celebration.



Prosperity Lanterns



Location: Level L1 (near lululemon), Pacific Place This dynamic centrepiece installation features a dazzling display of woven lanterns in bright red and orange tones, inviting shoppers to walk through and immerse themselves in the delightful atmosphere.

Interactive Gashapon Machine: Unlock Your Fortune For a touch of good fortune this holiday season, shoppers can enjoy a special gift with HK$500 same-day electronic spending and registration as an above member*. Upon registration, receive a token for the "Unlock Your Fortune" gashapon machine, where you can try your luck to get one of five exclusive lucky knot charms designed by Zoe Siu. Each charm symbolises a different blessing for the year ahead, so come and discover the festive surprises!



Here are the lucky knots:





Knot of Infinity : Wishing you a year filled with fortune and success in all your pursuits.

Windmill Knot : Wishing you unwavering success and good fortune in every endeavour.

Knot of Togetherness : Wishing you joy and harmony with your dearest loved ones.

Knot of Prosperity : Wishing you abundant wealth and endless opportunities.

Knot of Love : Wishing you a new year overflowing with love and warmth.

Date: Now – 16 February 2025

Time: 10am – 10pm Location: Level L1 (near lululemon)

*Terms and conditions apply.

Path of Good Fortune



Location: Level L1 (near Lane Crawford), Pacific Place Step into this mesmerising display, where you can walk along an auspicious bamboo pathway. This immersive setup transforms the space with its intricate weaving yarns, inviting you to explore and bask in the unique atmosphere created by the colourful blooms.



In this zone, bamboo takes centre stage, adding a traditional touch that resonates with Chinese New Year celebrations. Known for its symbolism of good luck, prosperity, and resilience, bamboo is believed to bring blessings for the year ahead. As you stroll along the path, be sure to enjoy the stunning lighting effects that enhance the magic of this unique bamboo garden, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

Woven Dreamland



Location: Park Court, Level L1, Pacific Place Discover inspiration in this striking and truly unmissable display at Pacific Place. This alluring garden features peach blossoms and new year elements, all harmoniously intertwined. Experience the excitement of exploring this captivating space.



What sets this zone apart is its bold use of colour. Sharp pink and yellow hues are prominently featured here for a refreshing sense of vibrancy and energy.