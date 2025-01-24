Digivalet Announces New Integration With Crestron Control Systems To Deliver Unparalleled Guest Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Room control dashboard from DigiValet

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DigiValet , a global leader in experiential guest room solutions, today announced that its hospitality solutions are now fully integrated with control systems from Crestron , a leader in technology. This powerful integration combines DigiValet's admired guest experience solutions with advanced control and automation products from Crestron, a company committed to delivering unparalleled experiences in the hospitality with reliable technology.DigiValet's tablet-based guest room solutions are installed in thousands of guest rooms at some of the most iconic hotels across the globe, including Wynn Las Vegas, Raffles Singapore, Bulgari Paris, and St Regis Maldives.DigiValet offers comprehensive guest engagement and control, including lighting, shading, HVAC, hospitality television (including IPTV and OTT services), in-room dining ordering and PoS, housekeeping service requests through job dispatch systems, restaurant and spa reservation, and personalized messages and promotions.Its hospitality dashboard empowers operations teams to customize the guest experience based on their loyalty status, VIP status, or group code. DigiValet's 360-degree analytics engine also provides insights about guest preferences and is one of the most important contributors to building a true CRM.“DigiValet is committed to offering its customers best-in-class guest room management systems (GRMS) that are well integrated into its guest-facing solutions,” says Rahul Salgia, founder and CEO of DigiValet.“Partnering with Crestron allows us to join one of the most trusted names and deliver a highly reliable and widely supported guestroom solution.”“Providing a premium guest experience is essential in creating a memorable stay. This includes incorporating seamless in-room technology to maximize comfort, and the integration between DigiValet and Crestron helps bring those personalized control points to the next level,” says Bob Bavolacco, director of technology partnerships at Crestron.“Not only are guests benefitting from a better experience, but hotels also have an opportunity to use their solutions to help generate recurring revenue through repeat guest reservations.”During the ISE2025 trade show, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with DigiValet and Crestron representatives to experience how this integration can enhance the guest room experience.ISE attendees are invited to visit the Crestron booth in Hall 3, 3H300, to meet with our hospitality team and learn more about how DigiValet and Crestron are revolutionizing the hospitality industry.-----About DigiValetSince 2008, DigiValet has been at the forefront of delivering digital experiences to hotels, hospitals, workspaces, residences, membership clubs, and smart cities. Its products are used at the world's most iconic addresses and vouched for by the most exclusive brands.DigiValet provides the pinnacle of comfort and convenience to guests, patients, residents, associates, and visitors by integrating services and amenities under one technology platform. With over 300 integrations to leading systems, its products help operators keep their systems running like a well-oiled machine at all times.Learn more at .About CrestronOnly Crestron enables you to provide the ultimate personalized guest experience combined with robust, scalable, cost-effective property-wide monitoring and management through a single platform.From guest rooms to event spaces and everything in between, Crestron enables you to create an unparalleled experience that will keep guests coming back.Discover Crestron at .-----

Grigorij Richters

XWECAN

+1 361-326-1917

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.