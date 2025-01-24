IP Geo-Location Services Market Size Is Thriving Worldwide: $7.4 Billion By 2031, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The IP Geo-location Services report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market. The global IP Geo-Location Services Market Size was valued at $2.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 210 Pages) at:IP geolocation services have access to many databases of various types, which provide them with the data they need to find someone online using their IP address. The regional internet registries are a major source of information about IP addresses. These are substantial, official groups in charge of overseeing and distributing IP addresses in particular parts of the globe. One of the oldest and most used techniques for identifying fraudsters is IP geolocation services. A service may check data sources where the IP address of the user is present. For instance, if a person entered their current city or ZIP code into a real-time weather website, the information was associated with their IP address since they made the request online.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global IP geo-location services market based on API packages, enterprise size, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :According to IP geolocation services market research, the target advertisement and fraud detection segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 14.71% and 13.06%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two segments was 33.32% in 2021 and is anticipated to reach 37.9% by 2031.Based on application, the digital rights management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global IP geo-location services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the target advertisement segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.The key players profiled in this report includeNeustar, Inc., Hexasoft Development (IP2Location), Akamai Technologies, Inc., BigDataCloud Pty. Ltd., Digital Element Inc., KickFire Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., MaxMind, Inc., Apilayer GmbH (Ipstack), GeobyteGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Region-wise, North America held a significant global IP geolocation services market share , due to the country's expanding location-based cloud services, the U.S. currently dominates the regional market for North America. The main drivers of the growth of the IP Geo-Location Services Industry in North America are government initiatives to promote innovation, urbanization, and advancements in regional marketing and online fraud detection management. Moreover, the growing adoption of cloud-integrated services, machine learning and the internet of things (IoT) are the primary factors that drive the growth of the IP geolocation services market in Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA.Based on API package, the basic API package segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global IP geo-location services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the extended IP Geolocation API segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031.Inquiry Before Buying:Based on application, the digital rights management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global IP geo-location services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the target advertisement segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global IP geo-location services market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Europe region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.Other Trending Reports:Communication Intelligence Market -Product Engineering Services Market -Rail Maintenance Management System Market -Online Voting System Market -

