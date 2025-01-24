Rs 3,883 Cr Cleared For Green Energy Projects In Odisha

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (KNN) The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) in Odisha has approved a transformative Rs 3,883 crore package, signaling a decisive strategic pivot towards sustainable development.

The comprehensive package, cleared on Wednesday, prominently features green initiatives that underscore the state's commitment to infrastructure and economic diversification.

Flagship projects within the investment portfolio include Mahanadi Coalfields Limited's 99 MW wind power initiative, valued at Rs 852 crore, and JSP Green Wind's Rs 200 crore green hydrogen facility.

These substantial investments mark a significant milestone in Odisha's renewable energy landscape, demonstrating a forward-looking approach to energy transition.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who chaired the 134th SLSWCA meeting, emphasised the multifaceted benefits of these approvals. "These green energy projects represent a strategic investment not only in renewable capacity but also in high-skilled employment generation," he stated.

The authority approved a total of 17 projects, with renewable and green initiatives comprising nearly 30 percent of the total investment value.

A notable project within the renewable sector is Quantsolar Technologies Private Limited's Rs 57 crore manufacturing plant for solar mounting structures, which will contribute to developing localised green technology manufacturing capabilities.

The approved projects span eight districts and are projected to generate over 12,280 jobs, providing a substantial economic stimulus to the region.

While green energy emerges as the primary focus, the investment package demonstrates remarkable sectoral diversity, encompassing projects in steel, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and tourism.

These approvals, strategically timed ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave, reflect Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's proactive leadership in attracting sustainable and transformative investments.

By positioning itself as a hub for renewable energy and innovative industrial projects, Odisha is not merely adapting to global sustainability trends but actively shaping a progressive economic ecosystem that harmonises technological advancement with environmental responsibility.

