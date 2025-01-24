Karnataka CM Announces Integrated Agricultural University In Mandya

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Jan 24 (KNN) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah announced the establishment of an integrated agricultural university in Mandya district during the International Trade Fair Organic and Grain 2025.

The proposed university will offer comprehensive courses in agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry, focusing on providing guidance to farmers in Mandya, Hassan, Mysore, and Chamarajanagar regions for organic and grain farming.

Speaking at the event, Siddaramaiah emphasised India's agricultural prowess, highlighting the country's transformation from a food-deficit nation at independence to a major global food exporter.

He noted that India produces 38.50 percent of the world's estimated 903.61 lakh tonnes of grains, ranking as the world's largest grain producer.

The Chief Minister outlined Karnataka's significant agricultural initiatives, including the "Rayath Siri" scheme, which provides Rs 10,000 per hectare incentive to farmers growing traditional grains like oodalu, navane, and haraka.

He also urged the central government to implement Minimum Support Price (MSP), a long-standing farmers' demand.

Karnataka has positioned itself as a leader in organic farming, ranking second globally in organic farming area and first in total organic producers.

The state launched the "Organic Bhagya Yojana" in 2013 to create awareness, establish model organic villages and encourage farmer collaboration. A revised "Organic Agriculture Policy" in 2017 aimed to develop systematic market and supply chains for organic products.

The state has formed 15 provincial organic federations and plans to establish a marketing system for organic products in municipalities from the next financial year.

Research centers for organic and cereal farming have been established in state agricultural universities, with the central government recognising Karnataka's Agriculture Department for its special efforts in cereal promotion.

