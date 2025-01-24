Attorney Admission Committee Convenes
The Attorney Admission Committee convened yesterday under the chairmanship of Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi. The committee deliberated on several regulatory issues related to the legal profession, including the minutes of subcommittees and took the appropriate decisions accordingly. Al Mohannadi congratulated new lawyers and affirmed that the committee is committed to offering sound legal environment to help them perform their noble missions in serving the community and fostering the legal system in Qatar.
