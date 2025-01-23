Crown Prince Meets Lord Mayor Of City Of London In Davos
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Davos, Jan. 23 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday met with Lord Mayor of the City of London Alistair King, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
The meeting covered the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United Kingdom, and ways to enhance cooperation across economic and technology
fields, in support of the mission of the National Council for Future Technology.
Investment Minister
Mothanna Gharaibeh and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.
