VS-FILM: Empowering Arab cinema, showcasing authentic stories

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Très Court International Festival in France is renowned for its artistic and cultural impact, particularly in short films. This esteemed reputation has led to the creation of the Very Short Film Festival (VS-FILM), an extension of the event in the Middle East. Despite its brief history, VS-FILM has quickly become one of the most competitive festivals in the Arab region and beyond.

In a recent interview with Daily News Egypt, Ziad Basmair, Secretary-General for the Middle East of the Très Court International Film Festival and Director of VS-FILM in Saudi Arabia, shared insights into the challenges of organizing the festival's fifth edition, scheduled for 24 to 30 November. He expressed confidence in the dawn of a prosperous era for Saudi cinema. Basmair emphasized his commitment to empowering Saudi youth and women to make significant contributions to the film industry. He remains optimistic about the future, asserting that no barriers are preventing Saudis from achieving international acclaim in filmmaking and producing works that authentically represent Saudi life.

The discussion also touched on the selection criteria for international submissions and the experienced team dedicated to enhancing the festival's offerings compared to the previous year.

Why VS-FILM wasn't named after the host city?

The fifth edition of the festival will take place in Suez, a symbol of endurance, while in 2025, the festival will be hosted in Saudi Arabia. In response to your inquiry, this name was adopted to signify the specific genre of films presented, as the festival exclusively focuses on very short films that do not exceed five minutes in duration.

What challenges did you encounter while preparing for this year's festival?

Film festivals consistently face various types of challenges. However, we have overcome all the challenges thus far, and they motivate us to put in even more effort to meet the high expectations that the audience has of us. We are committed to showcasing a wide array of films that resonate with the audience's tastes, while also preparing a cinematic event that befits the names of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, in a manner that honours our local, regional, and global audiences.

Considering the extensive number of films and the preparations for this festival, how do you perceive VS-FILM among other festivals?

We have established a name that commands attention both regionally and globally, and we have achieved this in a relatively short period. With confidence, we can assert that we are currently the leading film festival of this genre in the region. In the coming years, we aspire to become one of the most significant international film festivals in the world, alongside renowned events such as Cannes and others.

How were the honorees selected? Has anyone declined the award?

The selection of the honorees is conducted by a specialized internal committee that possesses extensive knowledge of the history of cinema, both past and present, as well as familiarity with its icons, stars, and artists, both Arab and international. There has never been a case of anyone declining the honour.

What strategies did the festival employ to engage filmmakers from around the globe in such numbers?

We are witnessing a new chapter in the history of the Kingdom, one that embraces the value of art and creativity within an open framework that welcomes the world and modernity. Everyone is eager to participate in this chapter to experience the Kingdom in its new form. Furthermore, we owe our gratitude, after God, to the support and procedural facilitation provided by Saudi Arabia and the Egyptian state for the realization of the fifth edition in Egypt and the sixth in Saudi Arabia. We also extend our appreciation to the efforts of the festival team, including management, media, programmers, and the marketing and public relations team, who consistently strive to meet the high standards upheld by our festival.

Are there clear criteria for selecting the films?

There are indeed clear criteria for selecting the films that participate. Our programmers, in collaboration with specialized committees, choose films based on various artistic, social, and cultural foundations, under the supervision of Osama Abu Nar, the festival's president in Egypt. The selection process considers the boldness of the themes presented, innovative perspectives, uniqueness of the narratives and issues addressed, as well as the quality of directorial and visual execution. Additionally, the films must effectively utilize narrative tools and align with our annually evolving theme. It is essential for us that our festival serves as a platform for exceptional stories and films that cannot be found elsewhere.

What measures are in place for the oversight of participating films?

Regarding the oversight of participating films, following the tradition of international film festivals, we do not intervene in the content regulation of the films. Our sole responsibility is to classify the films based on age appropriateness.

What is the element that occupies the largest part of the festival's budget?

We allocate the budget across all departments based on their specific needs to accomplish the work according to the required standards. Each department is important to us, and without them, the festival will not succeed in the manner we envision.

The aim of the previous festival, which took place at the British University, was to unveil the initiative“Cinema for Life.” Can you elaborate?

This community-driven initiative was established to reflect our commitment to fostering a culture of cinema across diverse segments of society, alongside our dedication to motivating, empowering, and inspiring the audience.

What is the primary objective that the festival aims to achieve this year?

The primary objective that the festival aims to achieve this year is to build upon the success of the previous edition. We strive to provide our attendees with a richer, more enjoyable, and superior experience compared to last year. This goal aligns with our selection of anticipated films, as well as the various events, seminars, lectures, discussions, and awards, featuring a diverse array of stars from around the globe.

There were drawbacks in the festival's last edition; will these be addressed this year?

Events that attract a large number of attendees are never without areas for improvement and development. We are committed to building upon the success of the previous edition and will work diligently to address these issues. We remain hopeful that they will either be absent or, at the very least, have minimal impact.