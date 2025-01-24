UPITEX 2025 Inauguration A Boost For MSME Growth & Economic Strategy

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Jan 24 (KNN) The Uttar Pradesh International Trade (UPITEX) 2025 was inaugurated on Thursday, marking a significant milestone for the state's economic development strategy.

Cabinet Rakesh Sachan emphasised the government's commitment to strengthening the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and positioning Uttar Pradesh as a premier trade and destination.

The expo, organised by the state chapter of PHDCCI in collaboration with the of MSME, Invest UP, and ODOP Uttar Pradesh, brought together approximately 300 entrepreneurs from across the state.

The event provided a critical platform for local businesses to explore market opportunities and prepare for global competition.

Addressing the gathering, Advisor to the Chief Minister Awanish Kumar Awasthi highlighted the expo's importance in enhancing local industries' competitiveness and contributing to the state's economic growth.

MSME and Export Promotion Department Secretary Pranjal Yadav underscored the critical role of access to space, finance, and market opportunities for MSME growth, noting the state government's supportive approach through various loan and subsidy programs.

Industry leaders also expressed optimism about the event's potential. PHDCCI CEO and Secretary-General Ranjeet Mehta described the expo as historic, pledging to support Uttar Pradesh's emergence on the global industrial landscape.

Rajesh Nigam, co-chairman of the PHDCCI UP State Chapter, predicted that UPITEX would be a significant milestone in the state's industrial development.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including Pankaj Kumar, Chief General Manager of NABARD, Lucknow, further emphasising the collaborative approach to economic development in Uttar Pradesh.

