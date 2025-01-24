Pushpa Singh Vows To Bring Development To Mehrauli As Cong Faces Tough Delhi Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Pushpa Singh, the candidate from Mehrauli, expressed confidence in her party's victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, emphasising the urgent need for development in the constituency.

Addressing the on Friday, Singh assured the people of Mehrauli that the Congress would bring the much-needed change to the area.

“The day I filed my nomination, the support from my entire village was overwhelming,” Pushpa Singh said.

“People are thrilled to see a candidate who believes in the development of Mehrauli. For years, this constituency has been yearning for progress, and now it's time for that to happen," she said.

Singh further pointed out the deteriorating condition of basic infrastructure in the area, saying,“Look at the streets, roads, and sewerage system. If the basic facilities, like clean water, good roads, and proper sewerage, are provided, then I will consider it a success. My priority will be to fix these fundamental issues first. If Mehrauli develops, it will be a model for the entire Assembly.”

Describing her connection with the people, Singh added,“Whenever I step out of my house, the people follow me. It feels like I'm not walking alone. The support is overwhelming, and the desire for change is palpable. This time, the Congress will bring real development, and I am determined to lead that charge.”

Singh also took a moment to emphasise her integrity, stating,“The character of the other candidates in this race has been questioned. But my family, my house, and my politics are clean. If anyone can point out a stain on my character, I will leave politics. We stand with the people, day and night, working with dedication and efficiency.”

Singh's message was clear: The public is rallying behind her vision of Mehrauli's transformation.

“On February 5th, I urge all the residents of Mehrauli to vote for the Congress. Press that button, and together, we will bring development to every street, every road, every sewer, and every water system in Mehrauli. The constituency is desperate for these changes, and I am committed to delivering them," she said.

As Delhi's Assembly elections approach on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8, the competition remains fierce.

The AAP, which has dominated Delhi politics for over a decade, and the BJP, eager to regain ground, will both be eyeing a win. In the midst of this contest, the Congress is hoping for a strong comeback, with Pushpa Singh leading the charge for change in Mehrauli.