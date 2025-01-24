Trump's Suspension Of U.S. Aid Not To Hinder Financial Support For Ukraine NBU Governor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Trump's 90-day suspension of funding for international assistance programs from the United States does not pose a threat to Ukraine's receipt of USD 38.4 billion in international assistance planned for 2025.

The relevant statement was made by National of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshnyy at a briefing in Kyiv, answering the question from an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We currently expect and see sufficient instruments and flexibility to provide the planned level of international assistance, totaling USD 38 billion, which will allow us to avoid using monetary financing sources to cover the budget deficit this year. We do not expect any risks of this assistance being reduced in this case, but we must be as prepared as possible for the implementation of any scenario,” Pyshnyy told.

In his words, there is every reason to believe that Ukraine will receive the entire planned amount of international assistance as announced by partners for 2025.

“Today, there are no good reasons to claim that the risks of not receiving the planned amount of assistance may materialize. But, the world is changeable and, thus, the risks of such developments remain in place,” Pyshnyy stressed.

A reminder that the Ukrainian Finance Ministry received USD 41.7 billion in international assistance in 2024, which allowed for social benefits to be fully financed amid significant defense expenditures.

Photo: NBU