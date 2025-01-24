Education Ministry Celebrates International Day Of Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater yesterday visited the Education Complex, as part of the Ministry's celebrations of the International Day of Education, which this year carried the slogan“Education is Everyone's Responsibility.”

The activities began with recitation of the Holy Quran, presented by student Shahida Mohammed, followed by a performance of the national anthem in sign language, with the participation of the complex's students, expressing excellence and inclusiveness.

The activities included a theatrical performance entitled“Our Vision”, during which the vision of the educational system in Qatar was highlighted, and a speech given by Amal Al-Buainain from Mada Center, in which she discussed the most prominent figures in the field of hearing impaired, in addition to various segments that included“Scientists from Our History”, presented by high school students.

Minister of Education and Higher Education toured the educational corners of the complex, during which she listened to presentations on sign language.

She also visited the departments of early education, social studies, Qatar Education in the past, general sciences, Islamic studies, and mathematics, and viewed the creativity of deaf students in the art exhibition.

She concluded her visit by writing a word in the golden register of the complex, praising the efforts of the administrative and academic bodies, then moved to the boys' section, where she met students and parents, and reviewed the educational activities provided.

The Hearing Education Complex had previously organised a diverse and distinctive program to celebrate the International Day of Education, to highlight the capabilities of deaf students, and enhance their participation in educational and community activities, reflecting the Ministry's commitment to achieving the concepts of comprehensive and sustainable education.