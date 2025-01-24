Ukraine Is Interested In Cooperation With Japan In Pharmaceutical Industry - HM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is interested in localizing the production of innovative Japanese medicines in cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers.

According to Ukrinform, Viktor Lyashko announced this on following a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome and his team.

“I am confident that our cooperation will only deepen. We have many potential areas that we are ready to develop. In particular, in the field of mental health and rehabilitation of veterans. Ukraine is also interested in localizing the production of innovative Japanese medicines in cooperation with Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers and in cooperation with Japanese business in general,” he said.

Lyashko noted that Japan is“one of the most reliable and consistent partners” for Ukraine. He reminded that last year a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan, which outlined the main vectors of cooperation. According to him, effective cooperation has led to concrete results in the healthcare sector.

In particular, this includes a constant exchange of experience and expert training for Ukrainian specialists, as well as the supply of modern medical equipment for hospitals worth about USD 30 million. Humanitarian aid was also envisaged: in particular, 20 ambulances and 5 portable ultrasound machines were recently transferred to primary healthcare facilities in Kharkiv Oblast. In addition, the medical institutions received 20 additional vehicles for primary care and 10 modern endoscopes.

“I am grateful to Japan for supporting Ukraine! Together we are making our country's medical system stronger,” the Health Minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, communities in six regions of Ukraine received 20 mobile clinics equipped to European medical and safety standards with the support of the German government.

Photo: Viktor Lyashko / Facebook