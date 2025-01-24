Leyla Aliyeva Attends Event During World Economic Forum In Davos
1/24/2025 12:06:34 AM
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, together with Arzu
Aliyeva, head of the Baku media Center, participated in the World
Economic Forum event titled "Accelerating Sustainability Through
Innovation and Collaboration" on January 23 in Davos,
In her speech, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted pressing environmental
issues in the region, focusing on the critical ecological
challenges facing the Caspian Sea. She emphasized that over the
past decade, the Caspian's water level has significantly decreased,
underscoring the urgency of addressing this issue. Describing the
Caspian as the world's largest lake, holding over 40% of the total
water reserves of all global lakes, Aliyeva provided detailed
insights into its unique ecosystem.
She noted that the environmental problems affecting the Caspian
Sea have led to a decline in the populations of several species,
including the Caspian seal, sturgeon, and salmon. Aliyeva expressed
particular concern over the sharp reduction in the number of
Caspian seals and stressed the importance of protecting this
endangered species.
Aliyeva also introduced the Caspian Research Center, established
by IDEA and presented at COP29, which focuses on studying,
monitoring, and addressing the complex issues of the Caspian. She
highlighted that the center aims to strengthen regional cooperation
and ensure the long-term sustainability of the sea.
Concluding her speech, Leyla Aliyeva called on international
experts, research institutions, and other stakeholders to
collaborate on projects and initiatives to safeguard the Caspian's
unique ecological system. She emphasized the necessity of
continuous monitoring, analysis, and support for scientific
research in this vital area.
The event brought together visionary leaders, innovators, and
stakeholders from around the world to explore innovative solutions
to pressing global challenges. The event was addressed by
high-level representatives from organizations across various
countries.
