Constable Recruitment Exam- Iltija Mufti Demands HC Monitored Probe

“Appreciate a probe but we are well aware of how most enquiries never get to the bottom of punishing those who are responsible for in these recruitment scams. A High Court monitored probe will be far more effective to ensure transparency & accountability. We owe this to the youth of J&K & their future,” Mufti posted on 'X'.

The National (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) have clashed over recruitment scams in Jammu and Kashmir, with leaders from both parties accusing each other of irregularities in recruitment examinations. Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, highlighted alleged discrepancies in the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) exams. She questioned how candidates who failed in two previous recruitment exams managed to top the Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable examination while hard working candidates were left out. Iltija called for transparency and accountability from the JKSSB and the government.

Responding to these allegations, NC spokesperson Ifra Jan criticized the PDP for its alleged involvement in the J&K Bank recruitment scam, labeling it the largest in the region's history. She stated that the NC is answerable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, not to the PDP. Ifra emphasized that the controversial exams were conducted under the Lieutenant Governor-led administration and suggested Iltija direct her questions toward the BJP and LG administration rather than targeting the NC.

Ifra further accused the PDP of consistently undermining the NC and deflecting blame. She urged Iltija to show the courage to question the LG administration regarding the recruitment process instead of“sabotaging the elected government,” Ifra also highlighted that the PDP's actions have hindered the collective fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

