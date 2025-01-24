Amir Offers Condolences To President Of Mongolia

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the President of the Republic of Mongolia HE Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, on the death of former President Ochirbat Punsalmaa.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.