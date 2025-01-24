عربي


Amir Offers Condolences To President Of Mongolia

1/24/2025 3:02:59 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the President of the Republic of Mongolia HE Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, on the death of former President Ochirbat Punsalmaa.

