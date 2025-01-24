NCSA President Meets Deputy Attorney General Of Fiji
President of the National cyber Security Agency H E Engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki received Mele Fosaowali, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic of Fiji and the accompanying delegation alongside a delegation from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Doha. The meeting provided an opportunity to showcase the agency's ongoing efforts in enhancing cyber security and explore the avenues for further collaboration between the two sides. This visit is part of the agency's ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation and exchange expertise in the fields of security and technology.
