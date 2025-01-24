عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Labour Meets With Head Of Migration Agency Of Uzbekistan

Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Labour Meets With Head Of Migration Agency Of Uzbekistan


1/24/2025 2:14:54 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani met with head of the Migration Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bekhzod Musayev. The meeting centred on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in the labour sector and exploring avenues for further collaboration.

MENAFN24012025000063011010ID1109124976


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search