Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Labour Meets With Head Of Migration Agency Of Uzbekistan

Undersecretary of the of Labour H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani met with head of the Migration Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bekhzod Musayev. The meeting centred on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in the labour sector and exploring avenues for further collaboration.

