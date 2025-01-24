Adviser To PM Meets Belgian Official
Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) H E Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met yesterday with Director of the Middle East and North Africa Region Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Belgium H E Francois Cornet d'Elzius. They discussed cooperation between the two countries. They also discussed the developments in the Middle East
