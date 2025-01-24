Japanese Town Delegation Visits Qatar To Express Gratitude For Support

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A delegation from Japan's Onagawa Town, comprising six students from Onagawa Junior High, their teachers, and members of the Onagawa Town Education Committee, recently visited Qatar to express heartfelt appreciation for the generous assistance their town received in the aftermath of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The visit, which was the first of 10 planned visits over the course of 20 years to familiarise Japanese students with Qatar, was aimed at recognising the critical role Qatar played in supporting Onagawa's recovery.

This support included the establishment of a new elementary and junior high school building, as well as the Maskar Fish Processing Facility, funded by the Qatar Friendship Fund for Development. The schools, built with Qatari assistance, have since become a symbol of hope and resilience for the town's young students.

During their visit, the Onagawa delegation had the opportunity to interact with students from Ahmed Bin Hanbal Secondary School for Boys, Qatar University and Qatar Academy-Al Khor. Students from both sides exchanged valuable insights into their school life, Japanese and Qatari culture, food and arts, fostering a deep sense of friendship and cross-cultural understanding. In addition to the schools' visits, the delegation was welcomed by the Japanese Ambassador to Qatar H E Naoto Hisajima, at the Embassy of Japan in Doha.

The Ambassador expressed his admiration for the strength of the Onagawa community and emphasised the enduring bond between Japan and Qatar. The visit also included a tour of the Qatar Friendship Fund for Development, where the delegation had the chance to personally thank the team responsible for the construction of their school.

Chiba Himeka, a student, shared her experience interacting with female students from Qatar University saying“It was my first time meeting them, but they were all kind and were genuinely interested in learning about us, which made it easy to interact. It was a wonderful experience.”

Onagawa Town, once devastated by the tsunami, continues to rebuild and recover, and the gesture of gratitude from Onagawa's delegation serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of international cooperation and mutual support in times of crisis.