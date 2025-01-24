Anil Kapoor Wishes Showman Subhash Ghai 'Happy Birthday' With A Heartfelt Post

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Subhash Ghai has gifted many cinematic masterpieces during his long journey as a director. As the Showman turned 80 today on 24th January 2025, Anil Kapoor took to the stories section of his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt post.

Dropping a collage of his rare pictures with Subhash Ghai, Anil Kapoor wrote as the caption, "Happy Birthday, @subhashghail saab! Your wisdom and creativity continue to inspire everyone around you. Grateful for all the memories and lessons over the years. Wishing you health, happiness, and endless success always!"

Over the years, Anil Kapoor and Subhash Ghai have delivered several blockbuster hits, including Taal (1999), Ram Lakhan (1989), Karma (1986), and Meri Jung (1985).

Subhash Ghai's filmography further includes Kalicharan (1976), Karz (1980), Vidhaata (1982), Hero (1983), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997), and Iqbal (2005), to name just a few.

Now shifting our focus to Anil Kapoor's professional lineup, he will next be seen in the upcoming entertainer, "Subedaar". The project will see Anil Kapoor in the titular role of Subedaar Arjun Singh, with Radhika Madan accompanying him in the cast as his daughter. The film has been helmed by Suresh Triveni with Vikram Malhotra bankrolling the drama in association with Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor.

The makers released the first look poster for the film back in March 2024 on Prime Video's official Instagram handle. Shelling titbits about the plot of the drama, the makers wrote in the caption,“In an adrenaline-fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family.”

Meanwhile, the makers have already unveiled the teaser for "Subedaar".

Additionally, if the reports are to be believed, Anil Kapoor was also approached for Vicky Kaushal's "Chhaava". He was reportedly in talks to play Aurangzeb, however, Anil Kapoor was eventually replaced by Akshay Khanna.