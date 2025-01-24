National Girl Child Day 2025: PM Modi Hails India's Daughters Check Top Investment Schemes For Girl Child, SSY To NSC

(MENAFN- Live Mint) National Girl Child Day 2025: Prime Narendra Modi on Friday hailed“accomplishments by Indian daughters” and stressed the Indian government's commitment to ensure wide range of opportunities for them.

“Today, on National Girl Child Da , we reiterate our commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for her. India is proud of the accomplishments of the girl child across all fields. Their feats continue to inspire us all,” read a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X (formerly Twitter).

National Girl Child Day 2025: PM Modi extends wishes

The day is celebrated every year on January 24. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about girl rights and ensure they are provided with equal opportunities and support.

National Girl Child Day 2025 celebration is an initiative by the Ministry of Woen and Child Development. The day is celebrated every year on January 24 with an aim to raise awareness about empowerment of girls and creating an environment for their growth and development.

Financial independence plays a crucial role in the empowerment of daughters. Keeping this in mind, several special investment schemes have been launched for girl child. Parents can invest in such schemes in the name of their girl child and get special benefits like higher interest rates, tax benefits etc.

National Girl Chold Day 2025: Top girl child investment schemes

Some of the top girl child investment options are Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, NSC, ULIPs, Children Gift Mutual Fund, etc.