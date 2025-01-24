National Girl Child Day 2025: PM Modi Hails India's Daughters Check Top Investment Schemes For Girl Child, SSY To NSC
1/24/2025 12:01:04 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) National Girl Child Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed“accomplishments by Indian daughters” and stressed the Indian government's commitment to ensure wide range of opportunities for them.
“Today, on National Girl Child Da , we reiterate our commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for her. India is proud of the accomplishments of the girl child across all fields. Their feats continue to inspire us all,” read a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X (formerly Twitter). Also Read
| Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: SSY interest rate hits 8.2% for July-September 2024 National Girl Child Day 2025: PM Modi extends wishes
National Girl Child Day: Date
The day is celebrated every year on January 24. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about girl rights and ensure they are provided with equal opportunities and support. Also Read
| Interest rates on PPF, SSY, SCSS remain unchanged for January-March quarter Why is National Girl Child Day 2025 is celebrated?
National Girl Child Day 2025 celebration is an initiative by the Ministry of Woen and Child Development. The day is celebrated every year on January 24 with an aim to raise awareness about empowerment of girls and creating an environment for their growth and development.
Also Read
| Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) calculator: Your child may have 51 lakh at age 21 National Girl Child Day 2025: Importance of financial empowerment
Financial independence plays a crucial role in the empowerment of daughters. Keeping this in mind, several special investment schemes have been launched for girl child. Parents can invest in such schemes in the name of their girl child and get special benefits like higher interest rates, tax benefits etc.
National Girl Chold Day 2025: Top girl child investment schemes
Some of the top girl child investment options are Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, NSC, ULIPs, Children Gift Mutual Fund, etc.
