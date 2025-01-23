Need To Foster Arabic Language Stressed At Education Day Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser attended on Thursday the QF's International Day of Education event, held under the theme "Education is Everyone's Responsibility", at the Qatar National Center.

Her Highness Sheikha Moza attended the QF events opening session, titled 'Protecting the Arabic Language is a Social Responsibility'. The session was also attended by President of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) of Jordan Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan; HE Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani and President of the Hariri Foundation Bahia Hariri, along with ministers and other distinguished guests.

The panel featured experts including Hadeel al-Abbasi, education, leadership, and Arabic language lecturer; Dr Laila Familiar, a lecturer in the Arabic language for non-native speakers; Amal Farah, a children's writer and educational expert; and Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives at QFs Pre-University Education Sheikha Noof Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani.

Al-Abbasi emphasised innovative approaches to promoting the use of the Arabic language and tackling the challenges involved in enhancing its influence within Arab society, while Dr Familiar spoke about how the creation of new educational tools can contribute to enhancing methods of teaching Arabic and strengthening its role in education. She also highlighted the importance of spoken Arabic in helping children connect with classical Arabic, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the language.

Farah shared insights on the role of children's literature in building cultural identity among younger generations, emphasising the essential values that should be embedded in children's literature to enhance the Arabic language's status.

Sheikha Noof al-Thani highlighted the importance of enhancing the status of the Arabic language in international educational curricula, emphasising its pivotal role in reinforcing cultural and linguistic identity. She pointed out the necessity of adopting Arabic as a core element in education, contributing to raising awareness of its significance in preserving national identity and enhancing its global presence.

During her remarks, Sheikha Noof announced the launch of a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and QF under the 'Rasekh' initiative. She explained that this initiative aims to support Arabic language education within international curricula, and that the partnership focuses on designing innovative tools and educational programmes to serve as a primary resource for international and local educators, providing advanced resources that help balance international curricula with local context.

Sheikha Noof explained that this initiative is a response to the challenges facing the Arabic language on a global scale, saying: "This is a step to promote Arabic not only as a means of communication but also as a bridge to science and knowledge, reflecting its civilizational and humanistic contributions." She emphasised that the partnership represents a strategic step towards localizing education in Qatar, with a focus on integrating international curricula into the local environment to ensure their relevance to students' realities.

"Our goal is to achieve an ideal balance between global and local perspectives, enriching students' experiences and strengthening their connection to their culture," she said.

Sheikha Noof al-Thani also recognized 10 impactful innovations from the 'Spotlight on Qatar' competition, a collaborative initiative between QF and the global educational organization HundrED. The collaboration aims to highlight and celebrate practitioners who lead innovative, impactful, and scalable approaches to advancing educational development in pre-university education worldwide.

Another session saw QF launch its 'Lets Speak Arabic' campaign, aimed at encouraging students, families, and school stakeholders to integrate the Arabic language into their daily lives and promoting its lasting significance in the community. The discussion emphasized the significance of preserving the Arabic language as a cornerstone of cultural and social identity, and its role in upholding values, traditions, and ideas.

Director of Partnerships at QF's Pre-University Education Maryam al-Hajri emphasized the campaign's focus on the crucial role of school administrations and teachers in promoting the use of Arabic language, both inside and outside the classroom. She said the initiative inspires students to confidently and proudly express themselves in Arabic, celebrating the depth and richness of their linguistic heritage.

"Recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts, the campaign also calls on parents to actively support their children in strengthening their connection to their mother tongue, whether through classical Arabic or local dialects, reinforcing the language as a cornerstone of their identity," she said.

"We invite schools and educational institutions to actively contribute to the campaign's success by organizing creative activities and events that inspire students to engage with the Arabic language in dynamic and enjoyable ways, enhancing their skills and enthusiasm."

The International Day of Education, observed annually on January 24, highlights education as both a basic human right and a collective responsibility, encouraging active contributions to enhancing the quality of education.

Throughout the day, a series of discussions, workshops, and activities were held, including an interactive exhibition showcasing innovative educational projects. Alongside the main event, the Education Development Institute, part of QF's Pre-University Education, hosted a full-day programme featuring experts who explored topics such as bilingual education, balancing mother tongue usage, and bridging the gap between local and global perspectives in international programmes, underscoring their critical role in education.

