Moscow Wants To Tell UN Security Council About“Crimes” Of Ukrainian Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, Russia is convening an informal meeting of the UN Security Council under the Arria formula to accuse the Ukrainian of“crimes against civilians.”

According to Ukrinform's own correspondent, Russia has invited“witnesses” and“victims” to participate in the event.

Russia has repeatedly convened meetings and abnormal gatherings of the Security Council to“condemn” Ukraine, which is waging a defensive war against Moscow's aggression, and to spread disinformation and propaganda narratives.

Most members of the Security Council strongly reject them and call for Russia to be held accountable for war crimes committed by its troops in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 13, three former prisoners Valeriy Horishnyi, Nariman Dzhelal and Maksym Butkevych told the Security Council meeting in the Arria format about their experience in Russian prisons and called on the UN to make every effort to release Ukrainian citizens illegally detained in Russia.