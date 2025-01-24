Moscow Wants To Tell UN Security Council About“Crimes” Of Ukrainian Troops
Date
1/24/2025 1:10:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, Russia is convening an informal meeting of the UN Security Council under the Arria formula to accuse the Ukrainian armed forces of“crimes against civilians.”
According to Ukrinform's own correspondent, Russia has invited“witnesses” and“victims” to participate in the event.
Russia has repeatedly convened meetings and abnormal gatherings of the Security Council to“condemn” Ukraine, which is waging a defensive war against Moscow's aggression, and to spread disinformation and propaganda narratives.
Read also:
Russia at UN Security Council
discusses tattoos instead of tortures, says Azov defender
Most members of the Security Council strongly reject them and call for Russia to be held accountable for war crimes committed by its troops in Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported, on January 13, three former prisoners Valeriy Horishnyi, Nariman Dzhelal and Maksym Butkevych told the Security Council meeting in the Arria format about their experience in Russian prisons and called on the UN to make every effort to release Ukrainian citizens illegally detained in Russia.
MENAFN24012025000193011044ID1109124812
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.